Caracas engaged in full-fledged dialogue with Washington: Venezuelan FM

Venezuelan on Monday said that was engaged in a full-fledged dialogue with the

"This is reality... we are actually conducting a dialogue... our teams will soon hold a meeting. We will continue to maintain contacts," Arreaza said.

On Wednesday, the of the opposition-led Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, declared himself of the state amid the ongoing anti- protests in the South American nation.

The US and a number of other countries, which disputed last year's re-election of Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro, have recognised the Maduro slammed Guaido as a US "puppet" and accused of organizing a coup in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)