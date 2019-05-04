CBI court grants bail to businessman Gautam Khaitan's wife Ritu in money laundering case

A on Saturday granted bail to Ritu Khaitan, wife of lawyer-cum-businessman Gautam in connection with a money laundering case.

while granting regular bail to Ritu directed her to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs. 25 lakhs and two sureties of like amount and posted the matter for hearing on August 7.

through its opposed the Ritu's bail plea. Naveen Kumar Matta was representing the agency and Pramod Dubey was appearing for Ritu

Kumar also issued fresh summons to two firms - after Gautam who refused to accept the summons for it.

Last month, the court granted the bail to Khaitan in the case. The court also directed him not to influence the witness or hamper the evidence.

The ED on March 25 filed a 1500-page charge sheet (prosecution complaint) against Khaitan. The charge sheet was filed before Kumar under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In the charge sheet, the ED alleged that Khaitan deposited a huge amount of money in offshore accounts. He has also been accused of holding abroad and having Rs 6000 crore which he didn't disclose in his income tax return.

The document was filed in connection with a fresh case lodged against Khaitan on the complaint of the Income Tax (I-T) Department under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

