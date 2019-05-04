PM Modi calls Congress 'vote cutter' party

on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling it a "vote cutter" party. He also accused and SP of "betraying" BSP supremo for their personal gains.

" leaders are happily sharing the stage with SP in rallies. These people have betrayed Behenji (Mayawati) so cunningly that even she is not able to comprehend. The party which was staking claim to prime ministerial post before the first round of voting, now admits to being a vote cutter," he said at a public rally here.

"These people made an alliance just to benefit themselves. They took advantage of by showing her dreams of becoming the But instead, and SP kept her in the dark," he added.

Raking up the alleged links of Congress with Scorpene deal, said: "Today I read that during UPA's tenure, one of naamdar's (dynast) business partners got defence offset contracts. Apni sarkar, dost bhi apna, aur raksha sauda bhi bada - yaani naamdar ke liye malai ka poora intezam tha."

Continuing his attack on Congress, the remarked: "The naamdars used to say they are scared of Modi's effect and his aura. Now they are openly saying they can't win against unless they can taint his hard work, honesty and nationalism. The naamdar (Gandhi) himself admitted that a campaign is being run against Modi to spoil his image."

Targeting 'mahagathbandhan', Modi alleged that if the grand alliance come to power, then it would spoil the future of the youth in the country and indulge in personal benefits.

"If the 'mahamilavat' is given free rein, they will ruin the future of the country's youth and pursue benefits only for themselves. So, naamdar, open your ears. This Modi has been working hard for the country in the last five decades. He has given his life for the nation and nothing else," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister listed five dangers that the mahagathbandhan poses including corruption, instability, casteism, dynastic and bad governance. Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said he was not "born with a golden spoon or into a royal family."

Exuding confidence that the BJP will be voted to power again, he said, "The people of decided the results already in the four phases of voting. The people here have vowed that they want development and nothing else. The 'mahamilawati' can't understand now what game they should play in the remaining phases of polling. A situation could arise that they will run away from the field seeing people' enthusiasm."

Accusing the Congress of not doing anything for poor, Modi said: "Rahul is shouting loudly that he wants proof of Modi's works. Rahul, we just completed five years. Your family was in power for so many years. What has your government done? First, give an account of that. You ruled for 55 years, but you did not give affordable medical treatment to the poor," he said.

Out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, 39 of them have gone to polls in while remaining 41 constituencies will go to polls during the next three phases of the polling, that is scheduled on May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

