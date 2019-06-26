Samaleshwari Express mishap: Railway Safety Commissioner to hold "statutory inquiry" on June 28

RK Sharma, of Railway Safety, North Frontier Circle, under has initiated a "statutory inquiry" on June 28 in connection with the accident involving the 18005 Howrah- Samaleswari Express.

The inquiry will commence from 1200 Hrs of June 28 at Officers' Rest House, East Coast Railway, near railway station, according to a press notification by (Infra), Waltair.

"Thereafter, the Inquiry will start from 1000 Hrs of 29.06.2019 to till completion at (classic), beach road, Chinna Waltair, Visakhapatnam," it said.

Earlier, East Coast Railway had ordered an inquiry into the matter by of Railway Safety, Kolkata, an independent statutory authority under the

On June 25, three people were killed after the engine of the 18005 Howrah- caught fire and derailed after the train collided head-on with a maintenance engine on the railway track in Odisha's district.

The engine that caught fire detached from the train. Apart from the engine, the front cum luggage van and one general second of the train also derailed on the impact.

According to officials, three railway staff succumbed to their injuries in the accident.

Those who were killed have been identified as Sagar, Gouri Naidu and Suresh.

The mishap occurred between Keutugusa and Singapur road in district at 4:30 pm.

The fire brigade and ambulance arrived at the spot immediately afterwards.

According to sources, station masters on duty at Keutugusa and Singapur road have been suspended.

