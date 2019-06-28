Chhattisgarh: 3 CRPF personnel, 1 civilian killed in encounter with Naxals

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian were killed during an encounter with Naxals in Keshkutul area of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday.

Inspector General (IG) CRPF, GHP Raju told ANI that apart from those killed, a civilian has also received severe injuries and has been undergoing treatment in a hospital.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. I am here to examine the entire crime scene. Later, the analysis will be conducted and action will be taken accordingly. It's brutality on the part of Naxals to fire at a civilian vehicle, resulting in the death of one civilian and severe injury to another. These two families will be given adequate financial help," he said.

According to officials, troops of 199 Battalion CRPF along with Chhattisgarh Police carried out ADP cum Ambush duty during which an encounter broke out with Naxals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)