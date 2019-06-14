Don't miss this travel hack: How to avoid flight ticket cancellation charges

Like a good traveller, you booked your air ticket a long time ago. But at the last minute, there's a change of plan, and you want to cancel the ticket. Typically, you would have had to lose a large chunk of the ticket as cancellation charges.

Now, one of the fastest growing general companies in India, Liberty General Insurance, in association with EaseMyTrip, brings you a 'Secure Travel', a domestic policy, that spells relief for millions of air travellers against flight ticket cancellation charges. You can now avoid losses on your trip cancellation by paying just a nominal amount when you book a ticket on

"We are extremely upbeat about our association with com. Being one of the leading online travel aggregators, helps us to increase the reach of our product offerings to a large consumer base. By paying a nominal amount, customers will be able to get their flight cancellation fees (up to Rs 5,000) from Liberty General Insurance. This is an exclusive product which we believe will enable customers to make without any worries", said Amit Jain, President, Personal Lines, and Affinity and Marketing, Liberty General Insurance Limited.

"Customers these days book their well in advance, sometimes even two-three months before their actual date of journey. Also, since ticket prices are skyrocketing, many customers look for various offers and discounts while booking Sometimes they have to make last-minute cancellations because of a change in plans. It is then that they realise that they hardly get any refund. With this partnership, customers don't have to worry and get a seamless and full refund", said Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder and COO, EaseMyTrip.

Claiming your flight ticket cancellation amount is easy. Just fill up a claim form and send it with the necessary to Liberty General Insurance, and the insurer will process the claim for cancellation in a hassle-free way.

Now, go ahead and plan all your travels without a worry, thanks to product. If you want to change your travel plans, feel free to do so, because you will get your money back even if you cancel your ticket.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)