CISF recovers foreign currency worth Rs 10 lakh concealed inside mobile chargers at Mumbai airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confiscated foreign currency worth over Rs 10 lakh concealed inside two dummy mobile chargers from a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The passenger was nabbed by the CISF officials during the pre-embarkation security check at Security Hold Area of the airport.

"On Saturday, CISF personnel detected 58,145 Dirhams worth approx Rs 10,67,000 concealed inside two dummy mobile chargers, which were carried by a passenger named Shaikh Irfan Kadir," the officials said.

Kadir was bound for Sharjah city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Air Arabia flight.

During the interrogation, the passenger could not produce any valid document. The passenger along with the recovered foreign currency have been handed over to Customs officials for further action.

