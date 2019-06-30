Municipal corporation office turns into a pool as heavy rains lash Indore

Following heavy rainfall in the city, Municipal Corporation Office in Stadium Zone turned into a small pool as water entered the office inconveniencing the staff and public for over two hours on Sunday.

"The office was open today for payment of advance tax. We are getting a good response. Rain is natural during monsoon. There was some problem but the water receded on its own," said Assistant Revenue Officer CB Singh.

Water filled up in the office between 3 pm and 5 pm and almost brought work to a halt.

Municipal officer Ritesh said: "Some sewage water got into the office but we wiped it out.

