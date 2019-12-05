Citizenship Amendment Bill likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Dec 9

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) is likely to be tabled in the on Monday, sources said.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Lower House, which met earlier today, has taken the decision to introduce CAB on and decided December 9, they said.

The CAB was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. It seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their countries.

The contentious Bill is set to be tabled next week in the Parliament.

On Tuesday, Shah had met several politicians and activists of Northeastern states including the Chief Ministers of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Shah held discussions with several politicians, activists and representatives of the civil society member of the northeast states over the proposed Bill during his meetings on November 29, 30 and December 3.