OMCs hike price of commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 100 in Delhi

The national oil marketing companies have increased the price of commercial 19kg LPG cylinder by Rs 100.50, taking the new price to Rs 2,101 in Delhi, informed the sources on Wednesday.
Sources told ANI that the increased price of LPG cylinders is effective from today.
This is the second-highest price of 19kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it used to cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder. However, there is no increase in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2kg, 5 kg, 10kg composite or 5kg composite cylinders.
The difference between prices of 14.2kg domestic cylinder and 19kg commercial cylinder has been increased. Presently, a 14.2kg Domestic cylinder in the national capital cost Rs 899.50 and the 19kg cylinder commercial cylinder is costing Rs 2,101.
This may increase the diversion of 14.2kg domestic gas cylinder into restaurants, tea stalls etc which constitute the largest user segment of the 19kg cylinder.
LPG Cylinder Rate is revised monthly for all over the States and Union Territories in India.
Earlier on November 1, prices of 19kg Commercial cylinder has seen a steep rise of Rs 266, increasing the prices to Rs 2,000.50. On October 1, prices of 19kg commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 43 and decreased by Rs 2.50 on October 6. On September 1, the prices of these cylinders were increased by Rs 75.
