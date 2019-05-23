Cong fails to open account in 17 states-UTs, BJP scores zero in four regions

After bitterly fought elections, which lasted for over a month, is emerging victorious with a thumping majority of more than 300 seats and has cornered to only 51 seats with a complete washout in 17 states and union territories.

The fact was also outlined by chief while making a victory speech at the party headquarters earlier today.

Attacking he said, " has lost badly in these elections. In country, there are 17 units where Congress has got big zero. These 17 units are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, J-K, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu and Lakshadweep."

Interestingly, despite a stellar performance nationally, has also failed to impress the voters of three states and one union territory namely Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. The party, however, has scored exceptionally well in many of the other states.

had claimed that the party's share was over 50 per cent in 17 states.

"BJP won over 50 per cent votes in 17 states. In Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and we have got more than 50 per cent votes", Shah said while addressing party workers.

At 9:30 PM, according to of has won on 135 seats and is leading on 168 others. Congress has won 29 and is leading on 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)