Cong, RJD leaders meet Lalu Prasad at RIMS

Leaders of the and the RJP on Saturday met former Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at here.

RJD's unit and former Ranchi and were among others who met Yadav.

As per the directions from the jail authorities, only three visitors are allowed to meet every Saturday with "prior approval".

Purvey came to meet Yadav and discussed the results of and the party's future course of action.

"We met ji. I feel satisfied that he has such high morale. He asked us to take 'Mahagathbandhan' to the people at the grassroots level," he told the reporters.

Sahay discussed Assembly polls which are scheduled to be held by end of the year.

"Lalu ji is a part of 'Mahagathbandhan.' We have also talked with Hemant ji and Babu Lal Marandi. We also met Lalu ji in the same context. If we fight together in Jharkhand, we may form the government," he said.

Dr D K Jha of said: "His condition is stable. Blood pressure and sugar levels are also normal."

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the on December 23, 2017. Yadav has been getting treatment at the hospital since August 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)