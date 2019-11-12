Congress and NCP will talk to Shiv Sena after some finality: Ahmed Patel

Senior leaders of Congress and NCP on Tuesday held discussions about government formation in Maharashtra and said they will talk to after reaching a finality about their own talks.

Addressing a joint press conference, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Congress leader said that they would hold further discussions about the formation of a non-BJP government in the state.

The joint press conference was held hours after President's Rule in the state.

Patel said that made formal contact with the party for the first time on Monday and "it is necessary that there should be clarity on some issues".

"Only after that some decision can be taken. First, we will talk, let there be clarification and after that, we will talk to Shiv Sena," he said.

Patel also talked about clarity on the common minimum programme . "The day there is a decision and there is clarity, we will talk to Shiv Sena," he said.

Pawar said there had been no discussion between them on the CMP.

He said Congress and NCP had fought the elections on a common manifesto and there were no differences between them on the issues of governance.

"We had a common manifesto. When we sit with then we will discuss our issues with them. We have not started our discussions with them yet," he added.

NCP leader Praful Patel also said that Shiv Sena first contacted the party formally on Monday. "We will discuss all the issues and then take a decision," he said.

Congress leaders Praful Patel, Mallikurjan Kharge and KC Venugopal flew from Delhi to have talks with Pawar.

NCP and Congress had fought the polls as allies. NCP has won 54 seats and Congress won 44.

also slammed the imposition of President's Rule in the state.