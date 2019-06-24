Americans haven't changed their eating habits from almost the last two decades. They are still eating the same amount of Luncheon meat, sausage, hot dog, ham, and fish as they did 18 years ago, finds a recent study.

According to the study published in the journal of 'Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics', one-quarter of US adults are still eating more unprocessed red than the recommended level, and less than 15 per cent meet the guidelines for fish/shellfish consumption, which is not good news.

On a positive note, Americans are eating less beef and more chicken than they did 18 years ago, and in fact, for the first time, consumption of poultry exceeds that of unprocessed red

"Despite strong evidence linking processed with risk, consumption of processed meat among US adults didn't change over the study period (1999-2016). While factors other than (e.g., social, cultural, and economic) can influence Americans' choices, the lack of widespread awareness of risks associated with processed meat may have contributed to the lack of consumption change in the past 18 years. Our findings support further actions to increase the public awareness of the risks associated with high processed meat consumption in the US)," said Fang Fang

The study used a nationally sample comprised of dietary data from nearly 44,000 US adults (ages 20 and older) who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), through 2016. The investigators assessed trends in consumption of processed meat, unprocessed red meat, poultry, fish, and shellfish over the past 18 years and their purchase locations.

In addition to the overall trends noted above using full NHANES data, the research team also compared NHANES data from 1999-2000 to 2015-2016. They found that processed meats consumption remained unchanged - 182 grams/week compared with 187 grams/week.

There is accumulating evidence linking excessive consumption of processed meat to increased risk of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and some Processed meat has been classified as 'carcinogenic to humans' (Group 1) by the on (IARC).

The Society (ACS), the Fund (WCRF)/ for (AICR) issued recommendations limiting processed meat consumption for

A study by Dr published last month estimated that 14,524 new cancer cases were attributable to high consumption of processed meat in 2015 among US adults aged 20 years and older. Future research is needed to identify barriers to reducing processed meat consumption, evaluate the effectiveness of potential public health interventions, and explore policies such as nutrition quality standards, excise taxes, and health warning labels.

The low consumption of fish/shellfish among US adults could be due to its high retail price, lack of awareness of its health benefits, and concerns about mercury contamination in certain fish, although the scientific evidence suggested that the benefits of fish intake exceed the potential risks for most individuals.

Given that fish consumption (2015-2016) was only half of the recommended level in the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, efforts are needed to promote the consumption and variety of seafood, especially those varieties high in omega-3 fatty acids.

"Findings of this study can inform public health policy priorities for improving diet and reducing burden in the US. Because stores and fast- restaurants are main purchase locations for processed meat, future policies may prioritize these as primary sites of intervention for reducing processed meat consumption among US adults," noted Dr

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions in the article should not be construed as professional medical advice. Consult a medical expert or before changing your diet or exercise regimen.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)