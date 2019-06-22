Copa America: Chile defeat Equador 2-1, Alexis Sanchez suffers an ankle injury

in their second match of Copa America defeated Equador 2-1 on Saturday. suffered as their injured his ankle during the match.

opened the scoring as netted the ball to a goal in the 8th minute. Giving Chile a lead of 1-0 early in the match.

Equador bounced back 18 minutes after conceding a goal and scored the equalizer on spot kick. scored the opener for his team in the 26th minute. No more goal was witnessed in the first half.

Just six minute after the second half game started, Sanchez registered himself in the score sheet.

He scored his 43rd international goal in his 126 appearances for Chile. Sanchez has scored two goals in the tournament so far.

However, star striker suffered an on his ankle and stated that he can play in the next game hopefully.

"He was evaluated in the break and the doctor determined that he could continue," told to media.

"It was very important what he offered. Fortunately, it was not the same ankle that was injured with Manchester United. Now, we have to evaluate post-match and hopefully he can be in the next game with us," he added.

Chile managed to win both the games in the tournament and will next play against Uruguay, while will face on June 25.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)