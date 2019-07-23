Could win Afghan war in a week but don't want to kill 10 million people: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could end the Afghanistan war in 10 days but that will cause 10 million death.

"I could win that war in a week. I just don't want to kill 10 million people," Trump told reporters, alluding to what he said were military plans. "If I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth. ... It would be over in -- literally, in 10 days," said Trump,

Trump, who last year announced that the US will withdraw its forces from the war-ravaged nation, called the fight "ridiculous".

"I don't want to go that route," Trump said of his supposed military plan.

Trump made these remarks while talking to reporters during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Afghanistan is marred by insurgency for two decades. In a bid to attain peace in the war-ravaged nation, US-led Afghanistan 'peace process' was initiated. Pakistan has been the latest nation to be inducted into Afghanistan 'peace process'

Trump also said that Pakistan could help play a role in stabilising Afghanistan after US pullout and suggested he could restore hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Pakistan "depending on what we work out."

"I think Pakistan is going to help us out," the president said. "Basically we're policemen right now and we don't want to be policemen.

