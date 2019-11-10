Cyclone Bulbul: Guv appreciates efforts of WB govt, Central agencies to minimise destruction

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday appreciated the directional efforts taken by the state and its agencies as well as Central outfits to minimise the damage caused by cyclonic storm, Bulbul.

"The directional efforts of the state government, its agencies as also Central outfits like Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Coast Guard, Navy and others have minimised the damage due to Cyclone Bulbul. However, there have been still loss and damage," the Governor said in a statement.

Stating that he greatly appreciates the synergy between these bodies, the Governor said, "I appeal to a non-governmental organisation (NGOs) to come forward in this hour of need so that rehabilitation of the affected may be taken care of."

Dhankar said he would seek to connect with state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been keeping a diligent watch after she has made an aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali as projected in media.

He said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a timely warning of the cyclone and contributed to the preparedness of the agencies.

"The accurate and timely prediction by the IMD is indicative of the scientific skills the nation now possesses," he said.

Due to the cyclone, around 2 lakh 97 thousand people have been affected and six deaths have taken place, five in North 24 Parganas and one in South 24 Parganas, he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre is closely monitoring the situation after cyclone Bulbul has hit Eastern India and assured the West Bengal government of full support.

The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul has wreaked havoc in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas region on Sunday. Due to the speedy winds, several trees were uprooted and roads were blocked forcing the administration to carry out road clearance work.

In the morning today, several NDRF officials with the chain saw machines were seen cutting the fallen trees and making efforts to clean up the blocked roads.

