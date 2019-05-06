Telangana: 50 govt ambulances gutted in fire

Around fifty government were gutted in a fire that broke out on Monday in station limits.

Subhash Reddy, (SFO), Jeedimetla said, "On Monday afternoon around 1 pm, we received information about fire here in GVK EMRI parking place."

"When we reached, we found several government on fire in the parking. Fire tenders were called in and after some time we doused the flame. Around fifty were gutted in the fire," he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident. An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)