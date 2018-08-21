-
ALSO READ
Dabholkar murder case: CBI, ATS carry out joint operation
Dabholkar case: Former Shiv Sena corporator Pangarkar arrested by ATS
CBI arrests killer of Maharashtra rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune
India in a 'tragic phase' where one can't speak or move freely: Bombay HC
Maharashtra terror: Man arrested by anti-terror squad ran tech startup
-
In a crucial development in Narendra Dabholkar's murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with officials from Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), on Tuesday, recovered several weapons, including a pistol, sword and a khukri, from prime accused Sachin Andure's brother-in-law's place in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, on suspicion, that the weapons were used to assassinate Dabholkar in 2013.
The recovery revealed that one of the weapons was a country made pistol of 7.65 mm bore that was allegedly used to kill Dabholkar. However, the CBI has decided to send the weapons for a ballistic testing to ascertain whether they were used to murder Dabholkar five years ago.
"In our ongoing investigation, we found a link of Dabholkar case and duly intimated the CBI which led to arrest of the accused pertaining to Dabholkar murder," ATS sources said. The sources further revealed that the ATS provided every possible help to the CBI after the investigation agency sought its help to conduct a raid in Aurangabad on the same.
While the CBI earlier arrested a former Shiv Sena corporator Shrikant Pangarkar in connection with the killing of Dabholkar, the ATS officials said that former's link to the latter's murder is yet to be established.
According to sources, both the CBI and the ATS are likely to call the chief of right-wing Hindu group, Sanatan Sanstha, Jayant Athawale to take part in the investigation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU