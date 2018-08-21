NN Vohra retires as J-K Guv, shuffle in several states

-
The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday issued a statement which read that Narinder Nath Vohra would be succeeded by Satya Pal Malik as the new Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Malik was earlier the Governor of Bihar.
Vohra served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir since June 25, 2008, completing two terms.
Satya Pal Malik has been succeeded by senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Ji Tandon as the new Governor of Bihar.
Speaking on his appointment, Tandon told ANI, “I will try to make a contribution to the development of Bihar. I will play the role of a Guardian to the state government. Nitish ji is an old friend of mine. I don't think we will have any problem between us.”
The statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan further announced the shuffle of several other governors in the states of Haryana, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Tripura.
Satyadev Narayan Arya has been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana replacing Kaptan Singh Solanki.
Solanki has been transferred and appointed as the new Governor of Tripura. He would succeed Tathagata Roy in the state.
Roy has been transferred and would replace Ganga Prasad, as the Governor of Meghalaya.
Ganga Prasad has been transferred and appointed as the Governor of Sikkim, replacing Shriniwas Patil.
