Day after denouncing 'unacceptable' Indian tariffs, Trump softens stance during bilateral with Modi

A day after urging India to withdraw the "unacceptable" tariff imposed on American goods, United States President Donald Trump on Friday maintained a soft stance and agreed to resolve trade issues through talks in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

On Thursday, Trump had warned India to withdraw its recently imposed "unacceptable high tariffs."

"I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!" Trump had tweeted regarding the retaliatory tariffs imposed by India recently.

However, during the talks held earlier today, both leaders agreed to take measures to resolve issues pertaining to trade.

"The Prime Minister did mention in particular that we have taken some action after the GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) was revoked. That was something which already happened and now we should look forward and see how we can resolve these issues. President Trump welcomed this idea," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said after the Modi-Trump meeting today.

Trump even congratulated Modi on his resounding electoral victory and said he "deserved" the large mandate.

"I'll assure you we'll become great friends. We have never been so close. You (Modi) indeed had a great election victory. You have done a great job. We'll work together in many ways including the military," Trump had said during the bilateral meeting.

On trade relations with India, Trump said, "We'll be doing great with India. India is doing good. Everybody wants to be a part of America's economy."

In addition to the bilateral meeting, US, India and Japan also held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

