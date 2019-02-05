DCW seeks filing of FIR against Delhi doctor for rendering 2-year-old-girl disabled

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) for letting off a doctor with only a "warning" in the case of severe damage to the body of a 2-year-old girl.
"The incident is horrific. Due to the medical negligence of these 2 doctors, a 2-year-old baby has been rendered disabled for life. Her pain and struggle is immeasurable. Such doctors have no right to continue their practice. Strongest action should be taken against them. DCW shall not leave any stone unturned to achieve the same," said DCW Chief SwatiMaliwal.
The father of the victim alleged gross medical negligence by the Delhi hospital's Department of Orthopedics which had left his daughter physically handicapped.
DCW sought an enquiry report from the Delhi Medical Council in the matter last month. The hospital responded: "Dr. Rahul Anshuman was found guilty of Medical Negligence and Dr. Naresh Kumar Saini was found negligent in record keeping".
The report submitted that warning has been issued to the doctor in the matter.
The Commission also wrote to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to seek compensation to the victim's aggrieved family.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
