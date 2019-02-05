DCW seeks filing of FIR against Delhi doctor for rendering 2-year-old-girl disabled

The Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Medical Council (DMC) for letting off a doctor with only a "warning" in the case of severe damage to the body of a 2-year-old girl.

"The incident is horrific. Due to the medical negligence of these 2 doctors, a 2-year-old baby has been rendered disabled for life. Her and struggle is immeasurable. Such doctors have no right to continue their practice. Strongest action should be taken against them. shall not leave any stone unturned to achieve the same," said SwatiMaliwal.

The father of the victim alleged gross medical negligence by the hospital's which had left his daughter physically handicapped.

sought an enquiry report from the in the matter last month. The hospital responded: "Dr. was found guilty of Medical Negligence and Dr. was found negligent in record keeping".

The report submitted that warning has been issued to the doctor in the matter.

The Commission also wrote to the (DSLSA) to seek compensation to the victim's aggrieved family.

