Delhi Capitals annihilates Hyderabad by 39 runs

Capitals vanquished Sunriser by 39 runs in the ongoing here on Sunday and jumped on the second position on the points table.

Chasing a target of 156, started off with a steady start, which they are known for as their opener, and both displaying a spiffing form with the bat this season.

Both in-form batsmen kept the scoreboard running and amalgamated 72 runs before got their first breakthrough, Bairstow (41) provided by Keemo Paul.

then came out to bat and accompanied Warner. But Keemo stroked again in his next over, this time he sent back the Hyderabad's to the pavilion.

Kagiso Rabada took the crucial wicket of who scored 51 runs. In the very next delivery Rabada got hold of Rabada took four wickets in the match and regained the purple cap with his tally of 17 wickets.

took three wickets in the 18th over which helped dismantling the Hyderabad's batting line-up. Delhi's brawny performance helped Delhi restricting Hyderabad to just 116 runs.

Earlier, Delhi had a bland start as their both the openers, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, were sent back to the pavilion in the first four overs.

and the took the charge and duo stitched a 49-run partnership by drubbing boundaries and sixes. Munro made 40 runs off just 24 with the help of four boundaries and three maximums before got hold of him.

Rishabh Pant then joined the and both added 56 runs to the board helping the team to reach a respectable total. Iyer became victim of Bhuvneshwar Kumar while Pant became victim of after which Delhi could not manage to form a stable partnership and set a 156-run target for the hosts.

Delhi will now host Mumbai Indians on April 18 while Hyderabad will host Chennai Super Kings on April 17.

Brief Scores: ( 40, 45, 3-30) beats Sunriser Hyderabad ( 51, 41, Kagiso Rabada 4-22) by 39 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)