Delhi: Fire breaks out in furniture market near Kalindi Kunj metro station

A fire broke out in a furniture godown in Kalindi Kunj metro station in the wee hours of Friday.15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive balze. Fire-fighting operation is underway.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.No casualty or injury has been reported until now.
