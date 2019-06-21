JUST IN
Army kicks off 2nd batch of Super-30 in Kashmir
Delhi: Fire breaks out in furniture market near Kalindi Kunj metro station

ANI  |  General News 

A fire broke out in a furniture godown in Kalindi Kunj metro station in the wee hours of Friday.15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive balze. Fire-fighting operation is underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.No casualty or injury has been reported until now.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 06:56 IST

