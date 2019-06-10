Aurangabad: Rain, hailstorm provides relief from stifling heat

Rain and hailstorm on Monday evening brought much-needed relief to Aurangabad, which like several parts of had been reeling under severe and acute shortage this summer.

Light rain showers and hailstorm gave much-needed respite from sultry heat today and people were seen enjoying on the streets and getting drenched in the downpour.

On Sunday too there were rains and a dust storm in the city.

(IMD) had predicted partly cloudy sky in the morning hours with the possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall for the city today.

Maximum temperature touched 39 degree Celsius today and the mercury is likely to drop slightly in the region in upcoming days, according to the weather department.

Possibility of rain or thunderstorm has been predicted till Thursday, June 13.

Many parts of are still under the grip of acute crisis and drought-like-situation.

To counter the prevalent issue, Chief Minister has allocated Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding.

