Delhi: Man chops father body, hides head inside coat cover

The on Wednesday arrested a youth for allegedly killing his father.

The accused, identified as Aman, after killing his father Sandesh, chopped the corpse into more than 20 pieces. He then dumped the body parts in several packets.

The police also arrested Aman's friend for being an accomplice in the crime.

"A call was received at around 2 am by Sandesh's brother that his brother is missing. On reaching the spot and questioning Aman, he said his father had gone out," said of Police (DCP) Shahadra Meghna Yadav.

On searching the residence, the police found numerous packets to which responded that they have been kept for delivery as he owns a cafe. "As soon as the packets were open chopped pieces of the corpse was found. Three bags were found where the parts of the body were recovered but the was still missing," the said.

Following this, a coat cover lying in the house was searched from where the of the deceased was recovered.

On sustained interrogation, confessed to having killed his father and also revealed that he chopped his body into pieces in order to dispose off the corpse. He also said that he committed the heinous crime because his father used to repeatedly scold him.

"We received information about the missing of a person. When we reached the spot and interrogated his son. It was revealed that his son killed him and then chopped his body into pieces. We are investigating from other angles too. The chopping was so heinous that even we could not count the total pieces of the body," said of Police (JCP) Eastern Range

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)