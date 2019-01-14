Delhi Police rescues 3-year-old from kidnappers within 48 hours

The on Monday rescued a 3-year-old girl from the clutches of kidnappers in a span of 48 hours and arrested the two accused women.

The two accused women are identified as 20-year-old and of the same age. Both the accused are the residents of area of the capital.

The complainant alleged that the he along with his wife, younger brother and two daughters had come to on January 11. His daughters were playing near Vajukhana. After some time, he found that his younger daughter aged 3 years was missing. He looked out for her everywhere but she could not be traced. Following which a complaint was registered at the Police Station

Based on a tip-off received on January 13, the police apprehended the two accused and rescued the kidnapped minor from their possession. During the interrogation the accused women disclosed that they were in dire need of money, the police said.

Accused came in contact with one for seeking a job. told her that she needed a child for which she was ready to pay Rs. 50,000. shared this offer with her accomplice and both of them agreed for the task. further gave them an idea to kidnap the child from

Following this, on January 11, when both of them were hunting for a target at Jama Masjid, they noticed that two girl children were playing there and as they found an opportunity, they kidnapped the younger girl and escaped from there.

They met Komal who was waiting outside and gave them Rs. 5,000 as advance and asked them to keep the child with them for one or two days and when the matter will be settled, she will take the child and pay the remaining money.

Two days later, both of them had come in the area of Jama Masjid to handover the child to Komal but they were apprehended by the police team.

Further investigation of the case is underway and efforts are being made to arrest Komal.

