In a big push for renewable in the capital area, the Regulatory Commission (DERC) has notified two frameworks for the city - Group (GNM) and Virtual (VNM) Framework.

GNM shall be applicable for all consumers of the capital territory while VNM shall be applicable for residential consumers, group housing societies, offices of Government and local authorities and renewable generators registered under Mukhya Mantri Kisaan Aay Badhotari Yojna.

This move is set to benefit the deployment of renewable projects in the residential and agricultural sector benefiting lakhs of citizens and farmers.

Consumers can, aggregate their demand and investment as residential welfare associations (RWAs) or Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS) and avail GNM, while consumers can also collectively own solar power generating systems.

Under the GNM, the exported into the grid through a net meter will be adjusted with other service connections of the same consumer in the same DISCOM area.

Whereas, VNM allows the generator to export into the grid through meter or gross meter which can be adjusted in more than one electricity service connection(s) of participating consumers in the same DISCOM area.

Power Minister said, "This is a big push for in The has clearly outlined its for sustainability, decentralization, and anti-corruption. In collaboration with the DERC, honest politics and ethical policy decisions have been taken in the last five years which have ensured that tariffs don't rise in the state of Delhi, making it the only Indian city and state to do so."

As per guidelines, the Renewable Energy System capacity under GNM and VNM shall not be less than 5 kilowatts and more than 5000 kilowatt.

