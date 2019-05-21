Don't lose confidence: Priyanka to Congress workers after exit polls

on Tuesday asked her party workers to not lose confidence in the wake of exit polls predicting BJP's victory and at the same urged them to maintain vigil at strong rooms where the EVMs have been stored for counting of votes.

In an audio message released for workers, Priyanka said, "Don't lose confidence over rumours following the exit polls. These are being done to break your confidence. In this situation, your carefulness becomes all the more important. Maintain strict vigil outside strong rooms and be alert at counting centres. We are sure that our hard work will yield result".

Priyanka's message comes after most exit polls in the country predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA alliance. After the forecast, opposition parties have also discredited the polling process and alleged irregularities in EVM machines.

Twenty-one parties are visiting the to meet officials over the issue, later today.

Various rumours concerning irregularities regarding EVMs and their storage in strong rooms have surfaced in many parts of the country, forcing the to issue clarifications.

The of on Tuesday reiterated that polled EVMs are safe in the sealed strong rooms which are under surveillance and also urged people to keep faith in the poll commission.

