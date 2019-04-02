Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad on Apr 4, Priyanka to accompany

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from Wayanad on Thursday, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
On March 31, senior Congress leader AK Antony had announced that Rahul will contest from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier today, Rahul had said that there was a demand for him to contest from Kerala as Southern India feels Prime Minister Modi is "hostile" towards it.
Moreover, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy had said Rahul's candidature from Wayanad would bring national recognition to Kerala.
Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats, goes to polls in a single phase on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU