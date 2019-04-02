Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad on Apr 4, Priyanka to accompany

will file his nomination from Wayanad on Thursday, accompanied by his sister and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh,

On March 31, senior AK Antony had announced that Rahul will contest from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in addition to Amethi in

Earlier today, Rahul had said that there was a demand for him to contest from as Southern feels is "hostile" towards it.

Moreover, had said Rahul's candidature from Wayanad would bring recognition to

Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats, goes to polls in a single phase on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)