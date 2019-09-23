Homer Simpson, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Cranston kick off Emmys 2019!

Before the Emmys 2019, viewers were aware that there won't be a host for the ceremony but they surely were not expecting that Homer Simpson would open the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles!

The ceremony began by introducing Homer Simpson as the host for the show and then the animated figure took over the stage and delivered some lines about being grateful to be the host for the ceremony, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

But as the figure was speaking, an animated figure fell down from the ceiling and crushed him with Simpson uttering his trademark catchphrase "D'oh!

After this, Anthony Anderson took the honours upon himself and he raced towards the stage. He went backstage where he stumbled around for a bit, and then had his mother pretending to steal Emmys for him.

Bryan Cranston, renounced for his portrayal of Walter White in Breaking Bad took the stage next and he went on to talk about recent TV shows including Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Bachelor in Paradise, Modern Family and This Is Us.

Clips from the above-mentioned shows were shown and Cranston said: "Television has never been this damn good".

The Emmy Awards recognise excellence within various areas of television and emerging media.

According to the official website of International Emmy Awards, the awards salute talents excelling in national primetime programming, and presents top honours annually at both the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Engineering Emmy Awards ceremonies, as well as the Emmy Awards telecast.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)