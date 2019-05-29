FC Pune City to pay outstanding wages to players, staff

(ISL) team City on Wednesday promised to pay to its players and team staff the outstanding wages in three instalments.

The Pune-based club is owned by and has been facing a financial crisis from the fifth season of ISL. Payments to several players and staff members have been delayed then since Goal.com reported.

Dinesh Wadhawan, of the City, assured his employees and players, that their dues will be cleared in the next three months.

"The Promoters and Board Members of the club would like to sincerely thank everyone associated with the club for their patience and understanding during the period. While many payments have been delayed, the club is committed to honouring all the outstanding payments in a time-bound and structured manner going forward," Wadhawan wrote in a letter addressed to players and employees.

First, the payments to and the coaching staff will be cleared by June 10.

All the remaining payments to players and supporting staff are expected to be completed before August 10.

City stated that the club has never failed to pay their players and the salaries were never delayed for more than a month.

finished seventh in the league and was knocked out of the Super Cup by champions

