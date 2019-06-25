I love men, women equally, confesses Will Smith's daughter Willow

As the world is commemorating the Pride Month, Will Smith's daughter said that she loves both men and women equally and could be 'polyfidelitous.'

"I couldn't see myself in a quadruple, I mean, anything could happen. Personally, male and female -- that's all I need," People quoted as saying on Monday's episode of 'Red Table'.

"I love men and women equally. So I would definitely want one man and one woman. I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people," she said.

At the same time, Smith also clarified that she is not the one who always seeks for new experiences but is more inclined towards an emotional connect.

"I'm not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection, and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don't feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more."

She continued, "If your intention is just to have sex all the time with whoever you want that doesn't sit well with me. That's not aligned with my purpose."

Also present during the show were her mother Smith and grandmother

Acknowledging her daughter's viewpoint, said, "Listen, you know me, whatever makes you happy."

However, Willow's opinion didn't seem to be in liaison with that of her grandmother who said, "I'm listening to you guys, and I'm trying to stay open minded but my gut tells me this is a bunch of frakkle-nakkle."

Recently, Smith was honoured with the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards where she talked of something similar in her speech.

"Often we applaud the trails that people blaze in the external world that we can see, but very rarely do we applaud the trails that are blazed in the hidden rooms of the mind, that are full of uncertainty, false beliefs, and pain," she said while addressing the crowd.

