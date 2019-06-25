'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' character similar to what I really am, says Bhumi

is eagerly looking forward to her next film 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', as she feels the character she is set to portray resembles her real self.

Elaborating on her character, the 29-year old said, "She is extremely confident; she has got this about her which stays back with you. She has an impact on people."

She continued, "She is a young girl, she has ambition, she wants bigger things in life. So, these are characteristics about her that I really identify with."

While Bhumi has acted in a number of films, she believes that 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' will introduce her real self to the fans.

"I think people will for the first time see how I look in real life!" she added.

From playing an overweight girl in her debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' to playing an impactful girl in her upcoming film, Bhumi has displayed versatility through all her roles.

In the upcoming film, Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space with and Ananya Pandey.

' Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz of 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' fame.

The 1978 drama featured Sanjeev Kumar, and in the lead roles. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his (Ranjeeta).

The film will hit the big screens on December 6.

