Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament ahead of Interim Budget presentation

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrived in Parliament on Friday morning to present the Interim Budget of the central government.
The Interim Budget, also known as a vote on account, will seek the Parliament's nod for meeting the expenditure for the first six months of new fiscal-2019-20. A full-fledged Budget will be presented in Parliament once the new Central government is formed after the General Elections, due in March-April.
The full-fledged budget is expected to be presented in July, which will be preceded by the tabling of the Economic Survey.
Finance Minister Goyal, who examined the final copy of the interim budget document on Thursday evening here, will present the budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am.
Goyal was appointed interim Finance Minister on January 23 with Arun Jaitley undergoing treatment in the United States.
