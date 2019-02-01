Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament ahead of Interim Budget presentation

arrived in Parliament on Friday morning to present the Interim Budget of the

The Interim Budget, also known as a vote on account, will seek the Parliament's nod for meeting the expenditure for the first six months of new fiscal-2019-20. A full-fledged Budget will be presented in Parliament once the new is formed after the General Elections, due in March-April.

The full-fledged budget is expected to be presented in July, which will be preceded by the tabling of the Economic Survey.

Goyal, who examined the final copy of the interim budget document on Thursday evening here, will present the budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am.

was appointed on January 23 with undergoing treatment in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)