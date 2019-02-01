JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal meets President Kovind
Business Standard

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament ahead of Interim Budget presentation

ANI  |  Politics 

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrived in Parliament on Friday morning to present the Interim Budget of the central government.

The Interim Budget, also known as a vote on account, will seek the Parliament's nod for meeting the expenditure for the first six months of new fiscal-2019-20. A full-fledged Budget will be presented in Parliament once the new Central government is formed after the General Elections, due in March-April.

The full-fledged budget is expected to be presented in July, which will be preceded by the tabling of the Economic Survey.

Finance Minister Goyal, who examined the final copy of the interim budget document on Thursday evening here, will present the budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am.

Goyal was appointed interim Finance Minister on January 23 with Arun Jaitley undergoing treatment in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 10:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements