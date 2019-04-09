Fodder scam: CBI files counter affidavit in SC opposing Lalu Yadav's bail plea

The (CBI) on Tuesday filed a counter affidavit in the opposing the bail plea filed by (RJD) chief in three cases.

The CBI, in its counter affidavit, stated that in the garb of political activities during the elections, Yadav has sought the bail, which should not be granted.

Earlier on March 15, a bench headed by had sought a response from the CBI within two weeks.

Yadav has sought bail on medical grounds. He is currently serving jail sentences handed to him by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with cases.

The had last month moved the apex court challenging a verdict which rejected his bail plea.

In August last year, Yadav surrendered before a special CBI court in Ranchi after the High Court order.

He was granted temporary bail by the High Court for six weeks on May 11 last year for undergoing treatment. However, the extension of the provisional bail was rejected by the court.

The cases pertain to fraudulent withdrawals from state treasuries by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav was the of undivided

