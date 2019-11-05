Follow your heart, chase your dreams: Virat Kohli's message to 15-year-old 'Chiku'

As India skipper Virat Kohli turned a year older on Tuesday, he tutored his 15-year-old self in life lessons, focusing on dreaming big and following his heart.

"My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf," Kohli tweeted.

In the note, Kohli started by wishing himself on his birthday. The cricketer said that because of not knowing the outcomes, every surprise is sweet, every challenge is thrilling and every disappointment is an opportunity to learn.

He further stated that one has to be ready for each and every opportunity and not take anything for granted as it will not work.

"Hi Chiku, First of all, a very birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them. Because not knowing what is in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. You don't realise it today but it's more about the journey than the destination. And the journey is SUPER!," the note read.

"What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it when it comes. And never take what you have for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself that you'll never forget to rise. And if at first you don't, try again," it added.

Kohli who has a fan following of above 75 million across social media platforms said 'you will be loved by many and will be disliked too' but you have to keep believing yourself.

"You will be loved by many and will be disliked too. By some who don't even know you. Don't care about them Keep believing yourself!" the note read.

In his note, Kohli also wrote about his late father and underlined the importance of loving one's family.

"I know you're those shoes dad did not gift you today. They mean nothing when compared to the hug he gave you this morning or the joke he cracked about your height. Cherish this. I know he can seem strict at times. But that's because he wants the best for you. You feel that our parents don't understand us sometimes, but remember this- only our family loves us conditionally. Love them back, respect them and spent all the time that you can, with them. Tell Dad you love him. A lot. Tell him today. Tell him tomorrow. Tell him more often," it added.

"Finally, just follow your heart, chase your dreams, be kind and show the world how dreaming big makes all the difference. Be you. And....... savour those parathas buddy! They'll become quite a luxury in years to come.........," the note concluded.

The dynamic cricketer has been rested from the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh as part of workload management.

In his absence, India, led by opener Rohit Sharma, lost to Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series by seven wickets.

Kohli is widely hailed as the run-machine and has many records under his belt. In 82 Test matches, he had 7,066 runs studded with 26 centuries and 22 half-centuries. In 239 ODIs, he scored 11,520 runs and counting with an average of 60.31.

In the shortest format of the game, he played 72 games in which he amassed 2,450 runs at an average of 50.00 with the help of 22 fifties.

Kohli will return in the Test squad against Bangladesh. India is scheduled to play two Test games against Bangla Tigers.

