Four Su-30 MKI jets to participate in Indo-French aerial war exercise

Four Su-30 MKI jets, one IL-78 tanker, and two C-17 Globe Master will be participating in Indo-French joint exercise - Garuda - from July 1 to 14 at Mont-de-Marsan airbase in France, said Indian Air Force (IAF) in a tweet on Saturday.

According to IAF tweet, two C-17 Globe Master will provide transport support for induction and de-induction for the exercise.

IAF contingent landed at Mont-de-Marsan air base in France on Friday for the Indo-French joint exercise. Base Commander Colonel Gaudillere received the Air Force contingent on arrival.

In a video posted on Twitter by IAF on June 24, Bareilly Air Force Base Commander Air Commodore M Ranade had said: "This is the sixth edition of the exercises, which is intended for both the air forces to exercise together and learn best practices each one has to offer."

India and France had recently held Naval drills in the Arabian Sea under the 'Varuna' series war games in which Indian Naval fighters along with the Rafale-M of the French Air Force took part.

India and France are strategic partners and have been enhancing their strategic cooperation over the last many years.

