Give Cong befitting reply though the power of votes: CM Raghubar Das

on Friday said people will give a befitting reply with "ballot bombs" to the party, which has dared to question the bravery of soldiers who carried out February airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan's

Addressing an election rally here, Das said: "We have to give a befitting reply to those who are questioning the bravery of our soldiers, in the same way our jawans have responded to terrorists using bullets and bombs. On May 12, we have to give an answer to the which is questioning the bravery of our soldiers."

"Our soldiers are using bombs, we have to use 'ballot bombs'. You have to press 'Lotus' on May 12. We have to use ballot bomb to defeat the Congress, which talks about the interests of terrorists," he said.

The said that the people should not vote to power those leaders who give them money for their votes.

"There are some contractors of votes. I am poor but I also have my respect. This election is for the country. You can take money from those 'chirkut' leaders but vote for the Modi ji," he said. In Jharkhand, four parliamentary seats will go to polls on May 12 and the remaining three seats on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

