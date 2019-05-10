Georgian Antonov trespassing into Indian territory from Pak released after security clearance

A Georgian heavy cargo plane which entered the Indian air space by an unauthorised route from Pakistan, was released following security clearance as it was not a serious violation, said on Friday.

Additional of Police, Laxman Gaur, said that the plane was forced by the Indian (IAF) to land at airport due to security reasons.

"It was a minor route violation, plane was made to land in due to security concerns. It was not a serious violation, it is been released," Gaur told reporters.

Its crew was questioned by the authorities concerned on the ground, senior government sources told ANI.

The aircraft carrying spares entered the air space into North Gujarat Sector at 3:15 pm. At the time of being intercepted, the plane was flying at 27,000 feet, an official statement said.

There was a high alert on the air space in both and after the Balakot aerial strikes by the Indian in March.

Not flying on the authorized Air Traffic Services (ATS) route, the Georgian aircraft was forced to land at at 4:55 pm after it failed to respond to radio calls from Indian controlling agencies.

The entered the Indian air space around 70 km north of an important air base in the Rann of Kutch from the air space which is closed for civilian air traffic, government sources said.

When challenged, the aircraft responded and informed that it was a non-scheduled aircraft that was airborne from (Georgia) for via

Sources said as soon as the bases detected the aircraft on their radars, they activated two air defence fighters there.

"The Georgian aircraft was earlier not responding but started descending 60 km near Jaipur and landed," they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)