Missile Shakti debris has decayed, says DRDO chief

DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy today said that most of the debris created as a result of A-SAT weapon test has decayed while rest of it is expected to decay in a short while.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at IDSA, he said, "Mission SHAKTI was intentionally planned at a lower orbit of less than 300 km, well below the orbit of any global space asset, to avoid the threat of debris. The debris created after the mission is continuously being monitored."

A-SAT used for hitting the target, the interceptor was based on hit to kill mode. No warheads or explosion was used to neutralise the satellite.

The A-SAT is a 3 stage 19 tons vehicle, guided by divert and altitude control system and terminal guidance system and other technologies all of which are indigenously developed. Reddy talked about emerging battlefield scenario in space, cyberspace, sea, land and air and thrust areas for future, like the development of underwater vehicles, underwater propulsion system and hypersonic missile engine.

Previously NASA had termed Mission SHAKTI as unacceptable and said: "This is terrible, terrible thing to create an event that sends debris in an apogee that goes above the "

In a major defence achievement, on March 27 had successfully tested an by shooting down its own that was on a 'Low Earth Orbit' at a height of 300 KM from the earth's surface.

Making the announcement about the test, had said that India's feat is only for its own defence needs and not for use against any country. He also reiterated that was against arms race in outer space.

