Farmer who committed suicide wasn't under debt: Sachin Pilot

The who committed suicide recently in district "wasn't actually under debt", Deputy said on Tuesday.

"From whatever information I have received so far, the person was not actually under debt. However, the incident is regrettable. The is fully committed in securing a better future for the farmers in the state," said.

"We have given some commitments in our manifesto and the government is absolutely confident and will ensure that the farming community will have a better future in the state. We are putting a lot of efforts to elevate their condition. The government is announcing financial help to the farmers and we have made it clear that all loans that the farmers have taken will be waived off," he added.

committed suicide on Sunday leaving behind a note apparently written by him in which he accused and of not fulfilling the pre-poll promise of waiving

The had also apparently shot a video on his mobile phone and uploaded it on

In the alleged note, wrote, "I am going to end my life today. Nobody is at fault in this. (Ashok) Gehlot and (Deputy Chief Minister) are responsible for my death. They had made a statement that they will waive off our loans within 10 days... What has happened to their promise? It is time to bow down the government today."

"I am committing suicide on behalf of all brothers," the note said, and urged people to look after the members of his family.

Investigation in this matter is underway.

