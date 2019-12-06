JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

HMD Global launches Nokia 2.3, with two-day battery life, at Rs 8600
Business Standard

Google releases 'Realtime Content Insights' tool for news publishers

RCI is a free tool for newsmakers to identify which articles are the most popular among its readers

ANI 

Google releases 'Realtime Content Insights' tool for news publishers

Google is rolling out a new tool for news publishers to help improve content with the use of real-time data.

The new feature called trending topics sits within the Realtime Content Insights (RCI) tool. It provides publishers will more real-time data from Google Trends, the official blog notes.

RCI is a free tool for newsmakers to identify which articles are the most popular among its readers. With Trending Topics, the aim is to better understand readers' interests and create content as news unfolds.
First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 19:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU