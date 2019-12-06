Google releases 'Realtime Content Insights' tool for news publishers

is rolling out a new tool for news publishers to help improve content with the use of real-time data.

The new feature called trending topics sits within the Realtime Content Insights (RCI) tool. It provides publishers will more real-time data from Trends, the official blog notes.

RCI is a free tool for newsmakers to identify which articles are the most popular among its readers. With Trending Topics, the aim is to better understand readers' interests and create content as news unfolds.