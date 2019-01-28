Secret talks being held with military to oust Maduro: Guaido

-
Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido has confirmed that talks are being held "discreetly" with the military to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
"We have been in talks with government officials, civilian and military men," Guaido told The Washington Post.
"This is a very delicate subject involving personal security. We are meeting with them, but discreetly", he added. He also lauded the decision of Venezuela's Defence attache to US of extending his support to Guaido amidst the political turmoil.
Protesters and sympathisers with the opposition leader's cause have been handing out flyers to local police to support them and not Maduro.
"We're asking them to stop going out to the streets to repress us. We're asking them to come out to support us," The Washington Post quoted a social worker in Venezuela, Manfredo Gonzalez, as saying.
The National Assembly President has further mentioned that the process of naming "foreign representatives" is underway.
Adding to this, the USA accepted Guaido-appointed Carlos Vecchio as the South American country's representative to the United States on Sunday.
On January 23, the opposition leader had proclaimed himself as President of Venezuela to crowds of cheering protesters. He was immediately recognised as interim President by the USA.
The elected President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, labelled it as a coup attempt by the US authorities and severed all ties with the country. Following this, the USA appealed to nations to "pick a side" over the crisis in Venezuela at a UN Security Council meeting on Saturday.
Despite major protests and an ultimatum by most nations to hold fresh elections, Maduro continues to hold on to his post. Countries like Russia have backed Maduro while condemning international interference in the nation.
Other countries which have recognised Guaido as the interim President are Australia, Canada, UK and Brazil, amongst others.
