Gujarat: Cong releases list of candidates for by-polls in 3 Assembly seats

The party on Wednesday announced the names of three candidates - Dineshbhai Jivarajbhai Patel, Jayantibhai Sabhaya and Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani - for by-elections on three Assembly seats in

The party has fielded Dineshbhai from Dhrangadhara, Jayantibhai from Jamnagar Rural and Arvindbhai from Manavadar.

Manavadar seat in Junagarh district fell vacant after Congress' four-time sitting quit the party. Dhrangadhra's MLA Parshottam Saparia also resigned from the seat and party later.

MLA from Jamnagar Rural seat Vallabh Dharaaviya also tendered his resignation as a member of the legislative assembly to

The by-election will be held on April 23 alongside the Lok Sabha election in the state. The result will be announced on May 23.

