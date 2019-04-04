Gujarat: Cong releases list of candidates for by-polls in 3 Assembly seats

The Congress party on Wednesday announced the names of three candidates - Dineshbhai Jivarajbhai Patel, Jayantibhai Sabhaya and Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani - for by-elections on three Assembly seats in Gujarat.
The party has fielded Dineshbhai from Dhrangadhara, Jayantibhai from Jamnagar Rural and Arvindbhai from Manavadar.
Manavadar seat in Junagarh district fell vacant after Congress' four-time sitting legislator Jawahar Chavda quit the party. Dhrangadhra's MLA Parshottam Saparia also resigned from the seat and party later.
Congress MLA from Jamnagar Rural seat Vallabh Dharaaviya also tendered his resignation as a member of the legislative assembly to Speaker Rajendra Trivedi.
The by-election will be held on April 23 alongside the Lok Sabha election in the state. The result will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
