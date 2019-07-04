Harish Rawat resigns as AICC general secretary

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Harish Rawat tendered his resignation from his post on Thursday, taking responsibility of party's defeat in 2019 elections.

The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister's resignation follows after Rahul Gandhi revealed on Wednesday that he was no longer the president of the Congress while also stating that he has empowered the Congress Working Committee to choose his successor.

Harish Rawat was appointed AICC general secretary in charge for the state of Assam last year in July.

In the recently held general elections for the 17th Lok Sabha, Congress party performed dismally and could only win 52 seats, with BJP forming the government once again with an absolute majority.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)