K'taka: This state-run school grows, sells jasmine to support 2 guest teachers financially

With the collective efforts of students and staff, a government lower primary school in Ojala village of Bantwal city grew jasmine to raise funds for its two guest teachers.

"As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013. We sell jasmine flowers to raise funds for the two guest teachers," said the headmistress of the school while speaking to ANI.

"The amount collected by us would be paid to the guest teachers to support them financially," she added.

In the recent past, guest teachers in Karnataka had protested against the government, highlighting the issues being faced by them. They stressed that the government has failed to pay them their salaries on time and recruit them as permanent teachers despite the shortage of teachers in the school.

