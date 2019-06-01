Uddhav, MPs visit Ekvira temple near Mumbai

Uddhav Thackray, along with his winning candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, offered prayers at temple in near in on Saturday.

won 18 out of the 23 seats it contested in the Lok Sabha elections in Sena ally bagged 23 out of total 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

has been inducted in the Cabinet. He has been given Heavy Industries and portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)