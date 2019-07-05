Haryana Police deploy teams to ensure people safety during monsoon

Ahead of the monsoon showers, Haryana Police on Friday deployed its trained officials on a rescue operation in Yamunanagar district of Haryana as a precautionary measure for averting mishaps during rainfall.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Mr Navdeep Singh Virk said, "Two platoons of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) each having 31 police personnel along with motor boats and flood rescue equipment have been deployed to district Yamunanagar."

"A total of 62 Police personnel are deployed who would assist the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and district administration to mitigate the risk of any kind of flood situations as well as rescue and relief operations," he added.

In addition one NGO, three head constables and 27 constables have also been deployed.

According to the officials, platoon Commanders will be in touch with authorities to render them all possible assistance in the time of crises.

Both teams will be equipped with transport, communication and flood rescue equipment, officials said.

He told ANI that both the Police and civil administration are fully prepared to face any kind of situation and to ensure the safety of the people.

"Haryana Police has deployed personnel who are trained in flood rescue work during ongoing monsoon season in district Yamunanagar as a precautionary measure to meet any eventuality and other challenges arising in case of flood situation," Haryana Police tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)