JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Haryana Assembly Election 2019 » News

Haryana Assembly polls results: Counting of nearly 1.24 cr ballots begins
Business Standard

Haryana election results: Babita Phogat confident of winning Dadri seat

Babita Phogat is pitted against Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan

ANI  |  Politics 

Wrestler Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Singh Phogat meet BJP Working President JP Nadda, after joining the party. File Photo: ANI
Wrestler Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Singh Phogat meet BJP Working President JP Nadda, after joining the party. File Photo: ANI

As the counting of votes in Haryana assembly polls began on Thursday, wrestler and BJP candidate, Babita Phogat voiced confidence of winning from Dadri assembly constituency.

Check election results live updates here  

Asserting that people will give blessings to their "daughter", Phogat told ANI, "We prepare for four years to win medals at the Olympics. Today is the same day when I am waiting for results. People have given me love and support, that is my strength, and what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter."

Babita, who is contesting on Dadri assembly constituency, arrived at the counting centre in Charkhi Dadri on Thursday.

The BJP candidate is pitted against Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan.

Polling for 90 seats in Haryana took place on October 21.
First Published: Thu, October 24 2019. 08:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU